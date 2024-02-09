West Virginia Author Releases Second Historical Biography In Honor Of Black History Month 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anita Hackley Lambert Author Photo

Barry A Murray Front Book Cover for Echoes of a Voice for Justice

Anita Hackley Lambert Releases Second Historical Biography, "Echoes of a Voice for Justice: The Story of Barry A. Murray," for Black History Month.

- Wayne Young, Port of Harlem, publisherBALLARD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Black History Month approaches in 2024, acclaimed author and historian Anita Lambert has released her highly anticipated second historical biography, "Echoes of a Voice for Justice: The Story of Barry A. Murray." The book, which delves into the life and legacy of influential civil rights advocate and newspaper editor Barry A. Murray, is graced with a compelling foreword written by bestselling author and publisher Omar Tyree.Lambert's latest work is a testament to her passion for uncovering and sharing the stories of unsung heroes in black history. "Echoes of a Voice for Justice" sheds light on the life of Barry A. Murray, a prominent civil rights activist who used his platform as a newspaper editor to advocate for equality and justice for the black community. Through meticulous research and interviews with those who knew Murray, Lambert paints a vivid and inspiring portrait of a man who dedicated his life to fighting for what he believed in.The inclusion of a foreword by Omar Tyree, a renowned author and publisher, adds another layer of depth and significance to the book. Tyree, known for his bestselling novels that explore the complexities of the black experience, praises Lambert's work and highlights the importance of Murray's story in today's society. "Echoes of a Voice for Justice" is a historical account and a timely reminder of the ongoing fight for racial equality and the power of using one's determination for change.With the release of "Echoes of a Voice for Justice" in time for Black History Month, Anita Lambert continues to solidify her place as a leading voice in historical biographies. Her dedication to preserving and sharing the stories of influential figures in black history is a testament to these individuals' impact on shaping our society. "Echoes of a Voice for Justice" is a must-read for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the civil rights movement and the individuals who fought for change.PAPERBACK available for purchase on Amazon at:

