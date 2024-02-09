Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report by Product Type (Apparel and Footwear, Accessories and Gifts, Toys and Games, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), Price Range (Premium, Economic), End-User (Men, Women, Children), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global licensed sports merchandise market size reached US$ 32.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry:

Expanding Fan Base and Global Reach:

The licensed sports merchandise industry is currently experiencing significant growth due to the expanding fan base and global reach of sports. With the rise of digital media and streaming platforms, sports events are now accessible to a wider audience than ever before. This increased visibility has led to an increase in fan engagement across the globe, resulting in higher demand for licensed sports merchandise. As more individuals become passionate supporters of their favorite teams and athletes, the industry benefits from a broader consumer base eager to purchase jerseys, caps, and other sports-related products. This trend is further supported by the rapid globalization of major sports leagues, which creates opportunities for licensing agreements in various international markets.

Technological Advancements in Product Customization:

Another pivotal factor contributing to the growth of the licensed sports merchandise industry is ongoing technological advancements in product customization. With the advent of digital printing, 3D printing, and e-commerce platforms, consumers can now personalize their sports merchandise. This customization appeals to fans who seek unique and tailored items, fostering brand loyalty and driving sales. From personalized jerseys with their names and preferred numbers to custom-designed accessories, technology has revolutionized the industry by allowing fans to express their individuality while supporting their favorite teams and players. This, in turn, is accelerating the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market.

Rising Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations:

In recent years, the licensed sports merchandise industry has witnessed substantial growth through strategic partnerships and collaborations. Sports franchises and leagues are increasingly entering into licensing agreements with well-known brands, celebrities, and fashion designers. These collaborations result in exclusive, limited-edition merchandise that attracts both sports enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers. Such partnerships boost the industry's sales as well as enhance its credibility and visibility. These alliances also extend to digital platforms and social media, where influencers and celebrities promote licensed sports merchandise to their followers, further expanding the industry's reach and propelling market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry:



Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

Prada

Puma SE

Sports Direct International Plc

Under Armour Inc. VF Corporation

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games Others

Apparel and footwear dominate the market by product type due to the growing popularity of jerseys, caps, and branded sportswear among fans, making these items the primary choice for consumers looking to display their team allegiance through everyday clothing.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Specialty stores hold the largest market share because they offer a dedicated and curated selection of sports-related products, attracting a significant customer base seeking authentic and high-quality merchandise.

By Price Range:



Premium Economic

Premium represents the largest market segment as consumers are willing to invest in high-quality, officially licensed products that demonstrate their unwavering support for their favorite sports teams and athletes, often valuing authenticity and craftsmanship over lower-priced alternatives.

By End-User:



Men

Women Children

Men represent the leading end-user segment owing to their historical engagement with sports and a higher proportion of male fans in various sports, resulting in a larger customer base seeking sports-related merchandise.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends:

At present, several noteworthy trends are shaping the licensed sports merchandise market. One primary driver is the significant rise in e-commerce sales, fueled by the enhanced convenience and accessibility of online shopping. Moreover, sustainability and eco-friendly merchandise options are gaining prominence as consumers become more environmentally conscious. Along with this, the increasing collaborations between sports franchises and entertainment companies are creating unique and collectible merchandise, thus stimulating market growth. Furthermore, the industry is adapting to changing consumer preferences with a heightened focus on customization and personalization, allowing fans to express their individuality while supporting their beloved sports teams, thereby catalyzing market growth.

