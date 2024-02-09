Solar Tree Market: Growth In Green Energy | North America Dominate By US, Canada, Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar Tree Market is anticipated to surpass USD 425.2 million by 2032

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the solar tree market size was valued at $247.4 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $425.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.A solar tree is a tree-like structure that uses photovoltaic (PV) panels to generate solar energy. It exploits biomimicry principles, utilizing a natural system-in this example, the form of a tree-to assist in the resolution of a major global challenge: replacing greenhouse gas-emitting energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas with renewable energy.Request Sample Pages:Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.The key players profiled in the solar tree market forecast report include Beam Global, Smartflower, SolarBotanic Trees Ltd, Solvis, Solar Forma, Spotlight Solar, Power Tree, IYSERT ENERGY, NESSA, and ARTEMIDE S.P.A.A key competitive advantage lies in their minimal space requirement, making them particularly well-suited for urban areas where land conservation is paramount. They can be strategically positioned in parking lots, parks, and other public spaces, effectively addressing the challenge of limited land availability.The complex structure of solar trees poses maintenance challenges that can affect their long-term viability. Cleaning the panels and ensuring optimal sunlight exposure become more intricate tasks due to the tree-like arrangement.The shading between branches and the three-dimensional design makes it challenging to maintain peak performance. Consequently, additional effort and resources may be required for regular maintenance and repairs, adding to the overall operational costs of solar trees. These factors are anticipated to restrain solar tree market growth.Enquiry Before Buying:This not only aligns with sustainable energy initiatives but also unlocks new possibilities for dual land use, enabling solar energy generation alongside agricultural activities, thereby benefiting both rural and urban areas. These factors are anticipated to boost solar tree market share.These eye-catching structures typically consist of a robust metal, plastic, or stone foundation that stretches up and out into "branches" on which solar panels are affixed. Beyond this fundamental structure, the design of solar tree units varies greatly, reflecting unique answers to specific settings, climates, and local energy needs.Solar trees symbolize a cutting-edge solution in the realm of renewable energy, leveraging sunlight to generate electricity and markedly reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Their vertically integrated solar cells not only impart them with aesthetic appeal but also foster efficient energy production, capturing more sunlight on average compared to traditional ground-mounted or roof-mounted arrangements.What sets solar trees apart in terms of performance and resourcefulness is their advanced vertical integration, complemented by a flexible stem that can rotate to harness wind energy.Get a Customized Research Report:Solar trees, such as the Spotlight Solar tree, provide a competitive edge in the realm of renewable energy by offering a unique and visually striking design. The common benefit shared with traditional solar power systems is the potential for significant savings on power bills.In terms of cost-effectiveness, solar trees present a compelling case. The unique design and variable height contribute to increased efficiency, with potential electricity production surpassing traditional solar PV modules by 10 to 15%. This, coupled with the minimal land requirement, positions solar trees as a cost-effective and space-efficient alternative to conventional solar energy solutions.Based on connectivity, the off-grid sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.Based on component, the solar PV modules sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.Buy This Report (275 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Based on application, the commercial & industrial sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Power Generation Equipment MarketConcentrated Solar Power MarketSolar Panel MarketOff-Grid Solar MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

