Tejashwi Yadav Will Fail In His 'Khela' On February 12, Says Bihar Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) Ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar government, rural development minister Shrawon Kumar claimed that Tejashwi Yadav and his RJD would fail to do any 'Khela' in Bihar on February 12.

“We have an adequate number of MLAs to form the government in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav or the RJD would not achieve anything. We will easily win the trust vote in the Bihar assembly. Let's wait for February 12 when the floor test will take place in the assembly,” Kumar stated.

“We have 128 MLAs in the Bihar assembly and they (Mahagathbandhan) have only 114. Our MLAs are intact and loyal to their respective parties in the NDA. There is no problem in the NDA. On what basis Tejashwi Yadav will do ;Khela' is hard to understand,” Kumar said.

“In politics, a large number of people spread rumours. Those who are spreading rumours will get the appropriate answer on February 12,” he added.

On Thursday, Shrawon Kumar had claimed that RJD leaders were sending contractors to the houses of JD-U MLAs and making lucrative offers. The JD-U MLAs are informing the party's top leaders about such developments.

--IANS

ajk/bg