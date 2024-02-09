Golf: Indian-American Theegala Tops Leaderboard On Rain-Hit Day At Phoenix Open

(MENAFN- IANS) Scottdale, Feb 9 (IANS) Indian-American Sahith Theegala, who finished runner-up in the season-opener in Hawaii, got off a fast start with a 6-under 65 in the first round of the Phoenix Open. He took the early lead at the TPC Scottsdale where rains prevented the first day from being completed.

In 2022 Theegala was third at the Phoenix Open. Theegala is now World No. 22.

Theegala started at the 10th and birdied the first hole and three birdies in his first nine. He added four more against one bogey to lead American Andrew Novak by one. The latter has however played just nine holes.

Theegala is being chased by Shane Lowry and SH Kim who had 67 each and Jordan Spieth carded 68.

Last week the Pebble Beach Pro-Am was reduced to 54 holes on account of inclement weather and the Phoenix Open has also started with a rain intervention. Only about half the field was able to finish and the rest will to return next morning to resume their first rounds.

Kim eagled the par-5 13th and got to 6-under with consecutive birdies starting on No. 5, but closed with two bogeys to shoot 67.

Scottie Scheffler was 1-over through six holes. He is bidding to become the first PGA TOUR player to win the same tournament three straight times since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

It has been a good start to the season for Theegala who finished second in Sentry in Maui and tied for 20th at Pebble Beach last week.

