Tempered Glass Market 2024: Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Tempered Glass Market Report by Type (Plain Glass, Coloured Glass), Shape (Flat Tempered Glass, Bent Tempered Glass), Application (Construction, Automotive, Home Appliances, Gadgets, Others), and Region 2024-2032 “.The global tempered glass market size reached US$ 54.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 83.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Tempered Glass Industry:

Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Electronics :

The rapid proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and electronic devices is stimulating market growth. Tempered glass screens offer superior protection against scratches, impacts, and shattering, making them a crucial component in the manufacturing of electronic devices. As consumer electronics continue to evolve and penetrate global markets, the demand for tempered glass remains robust. Device manufacturers seek to ensure the durability and safety of their products, which has made tempered glass an integral part of their designs. This trend is expected to persist as consumers increasingly rely on electronic gadgets in their daily lives.

Increasing Emphasis on Safety and Security :

The heightening emphasis on safety and security across various industries has fueled the demand for tempered glass. Its exceptional strength and safety features make it a preferred choice for applications where the risk of breakage can lead to potential harm. In the automotive sector, tempered glass is used for windows and windshields, reducing the risk of injuries in accidents. In architecture, tempered glass is a popular choice for building facades, balustrades, and shower enclosures owing to its ability to shatter into small, less dangerous pieces. This increased focus on safety underscores the importance of tempered glass in mitigating risks and ensuring security, thereby fostering market growth.

Rapid Growth in the Construction Industry :

The rapid expansion of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies represents the primary factor supporting the market growth. Tempered glass is favored for its safety features and aesthetic appeal in various construction applications. It is commonly used in windows, doors, railings, and interior partitions. Moreover, tempered glass's resistance to thermal stress makes it suitable for energy-efficient building designs. As urbanization and infrastructure development continue to rise globally, the tempered glass market significantly benefits from the growing construction activities. Its versatility and ability to enhance safety and aesthetics position it as a key material in modern construction projects, thus propelling market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Tempered Glass Industry:



Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG) Co. Ltd

Press Glass SA

Romag

Saint-Gobain S.A

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Virginia Mirror Co Fuso India Pvt Ltd.

Tempered Glass Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Plain Glass Coloured Glass

Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into plain and coloured glass.

By Shape:



Flat Tempered Glass Bent Tempered Glass

On the basis of the shape, the market has been divided into flat and bent tempered glass.

By Application:



Construction



Residential



Commercial

Industrial

Automotive



Rear Windows

Slide Windows

Home Appliances



Refrigerators



Washing Machine

Microwave and Ovens

Gadgets



Smartphones



Tablets

Laptop and Computers Others

Construction represented the largest segment as it encompasses a wide range of uses in building facades, windows, railings, and interior partitions.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Tempered Glass Market Trends:

The rising demand for tempered glass screens, which provide essential protection against scratches and impacts due to the widespread adoption of smartphones and electronic devices, represents the key factor driving market growth. Apart from this, the heightening emphasis on safety and security across industries such as automotive, architecture, and interior design has escalated the use of tempered glass due to its strength and ability to shatter into safer, small pieces upon breakage, reducing the risk of injuries. Furthermore, the expanding construction industry, especially in emerging economies that employ tempered glass in numerous architectural applications like windows, doors, and railings, is supporting market growth.

