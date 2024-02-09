Defeat In Ukraine Impossible - Russian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the West should realize that defeating Russia in Ukraine is "impossible" in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that was published on Thursday, France 24 reported."I will tell you what we are saying on this matter and what we are conveying to the US leadership. If you really want to stop fighting, you need to stop supplying weapons," Putin said.In a two-hour interview, Putin also said a deal "can be reached" on imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.