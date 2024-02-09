UFC WORLD CHAMPION JON JONES, LIFECYKEL LABS, CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN BULLDOGS AND BETTER BREATHING DEVICES HOST ELITE PERFORMANCE/TRAINING DAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SYDNEY, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Jones,

UFC world champion and arguably the best MMA fighter to have ever existed is touring Australia and has teamed up with Lifecykel Labs to host and facilitate a best-in-class performance training day which was held at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs home ground, Belmore Sports Ground.

Julian Mitchell, CEO of Lifecykel Labs said "We are extremely honoured to work with Jon Jones and learn from his mindset on how he operates as an elite athlete. Hard work and putting in the right fuel, like functional mushrooms, provides a great base to build an elite performance culture that continues to thrive."

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs Head Coach, Cameron Ciraldo said "Our players can learn a lot from Jon Jones. An undisputed heavyweight champion, he shows up every time and has a never-quit attitude which is needed out on the footy field. His focus, strength and resilience especially under pressure is something we can all look up to and learn from."

On the day Jon Jones made some comments on Andrew Tate, saying he sides with Tate on his statement that "Behind every good man is a good woman . . . having someone to go home to is absolutely amazing. That's been the secret to my success." In response to Andrew Tate's recent controversial video on cold exposure therapy he said "Ice baths I don't use very often." He went on further to say that he has seen some of Andrew Tate training videos: "He goes pretty well and is pretty solid. He tries to share knowledge but doesn't always hit the mark. He's trying to expand knowledge and I'm here for that."

When speaking about Joe Rogan, Jones mentioned that "He takes quite a bit of shrooms." He further said "Joe is a great guy, after my second UFC event he took me out for dinner and said to me 'Jon I have seen so many young athletes with talent but I see them come and go year after year, I want to tell you I see great potential in you. Never limit yourself. Never limit your game.' And he told me to seek out the most intelligent people in my craft I could find, gravitate towards them and learn as much as you can. Because potential is really a great thing to waste."

He continued on to comment on Jake Paul: "Jake is awesome for combat sports; his business sense is unbelievable and he has been able to do things outside of the

arena that a lot of talented athletes haven't. And for me that's a huge win."

The Bulldogs Training Day consisted of four specific challenges that the players competed in including measuring their lung capacity for the "gas in the tank" challenge. The winners were awarded by Jon Jones who judged the best of each division.

