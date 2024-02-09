Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal Have Deadly Face-Off In Lethal ‘Crakk’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) It's all about blood, daring and cracking bones in the trailer of Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Crakk -Jeetega Toh Jiyega', where the action star is pitted against Arjun Rampal in a deadly game, which has only one rule – the one who lives, wins.

The over a two-minute long trailer, starts with Vidyut mouthing the lines:“Aye bhai sapne toh dono aakhein dekhti hain na and teri doosri aankh kaun hai... mayich toh hai.... Maidaan main jaayengay, sajhande gaadeyngay and sabki phaadengay.”

It then gives a glimpse of Vidyut on the road, mourning the loss of his brother. The trailer then takes an epic turn from there as it takes the viewers to the“Maidaan”, a place where all the death-defying games take place and the game master is supposedly Arjun Rampal.

Arjun is heard telling the T&C of the game:“Yahaan ke kanoon bhi humaare hai and kaaide bhi.”

The trailer is an exciting sneak-peek for those who love adventure, as it has everything from skydiving, rollerblading, dog race, and packing punches at bad guys.

Nora Fatehi adds glamour by playing a social media influencer for“Maidaan”. Amy Jackson plays a strong headed cop, who wants to stop these deadly games.

It won't be wrong to say that 'Crakk -Jeetega Toh Jiyega' is a visual treat and titillates the minds of the action lovers with adrenaline rushing stunts leaving audiences wanting for more.

The film is set to release on February 23.

