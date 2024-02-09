Drug Menace Is A Big Challenge: K'taka Home Min

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that the drug menace is a big challenge faced by the Police Department in Bengaluru.

“The maximum usage of Ganja is found in Punjab and is now infamously known as 'Udta Punjab'. Bengaluru City is facing a similar threat,” Parameshwara said while participating in the seized drug destruction program by the Bengaluru Rural Police.

He said that maximum questions are being raised in the legislative assembly and council on the menace of drugs.

“The life and health of youth are being destroyed. Earlier, drugs were supplied through chocolates but it has come down after I took over the Home department,” he said.

He said that the authorities have also received reports of drugs being supplied in parties, clubs, bars, and restaurants.

“This should stop. Our concern is to save youth and children. Whenever drug peddlers are arrested, action is taken to seize their properties,” Home Minister Parameshwara said.

He said that there are 6,764 cases registered in the state in connection with drug peddling.

“Around 9,645 kilograms of ganja and 233 kilograms of synthetic drugs have been seized in 2023. At least 7,400 Indians and 136 foreign nationals have also been arrested,” the state Home Minister said.

He said that the Police Department has also destroyed Rs 36 crore worth of drugs, including 3,885 kilograms of MDMA and hashish oil.

“We are trying to make Karnataka a drug-free state. If the police in all districts work towards this, Karnataka will become a drug-free state,” he said.

Parameshwara said that as the Police Department is celebrating its golden jubilee, they have pledged that they will make Karnataka a drug-free state.

“To make Karnataka a drug-free state, the police have taken the war against the drugs on war footing,” he said.

He said that African nationals have been on forefront in carrying out drug peddling across the state due to which many youth have been killed.

