Technostruct Academy Launches Exclusive Bexel Manager Certification Course

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TechnoStruct Academy, the premier educational partner of Bexel Manager, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Bexel Manager Certification Course. Scheduled to begin on 4th March 2024, this course is designed to equip professionals with advanced skills in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and project efficiency.



As a trusted collaborator of Bexel Manager, TechnoStruct Academy offers comprehensive training led by industry experts. The course curriculum covers the latest tools and techniques, ensuring participants gain the knowledge needed to excel in BIM management.



Participants will explore modules such as:



Introduction to BIM Management: An overview of BIM principles.



Bexel Manager Fundamentals: An In-depth training on using Bexel Manager software.



Project Planning and Execution: Learn strategies for effective BIM implementation.



Data Integration and Visualization: Explore techniques for enhanced visualization and analysis.



Advanced BIM Analytics: Know about tools for informed decision-making.



BIM Coordination and Clash Detection: Learn strategies for project integrity.



BIM Standards and Compliance: Understanding industry requirements.



"The Bexel Manager Certification Course reflects our commitment to empowering professionals in BIM management," said Mr. Rohith Harish, BIM-Operations Manager at TechnoStruct.



About TechnoStruct Academy:



TechnoStruct Academy is a leading educational institution specializing in Building Information Modeling (BIM) training. As the educational partner of Bexel Manager, TechnoStruct Academy provides comprehensive courses designed to enhance professionals' skills and expertise in BIM management.



About Bexel Manager:



Bexel Manager is a cutting-edge BIM software solution designed to streamline project management processes and enhance collaboration among stakeholders. With powerful features and an intuitive interface, Bexel Manager is trusted by industry professionals worldwide.



TechnoStruct Academy



Company :-TechnoStruct Academy

User :- TechnoStruct Academy

Email :...

Phone :-09773786648

Mobile:- 09773786648

Url :-