Azerbaijan Airs Top Vs Lowest Voter Turnout Constituencies In Presidential Poll

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The
constituencies in Azerbaijan with the highest and lowest voter
turnout in the extraordinary presidential election have been
revealed, Trend reports.
The highest voter turnout was observed in Yasamal first
constituency No. 17 (89.22 percent).
The lowest voter turnout was observed in Nasimi-Binagadi first
constituency No. 21 (66.03 percent).
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev led in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.12 percent of the votes after the processing of
100 percent of the ballots.
Meanwhile, the other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.17
percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil
Mustafa received 1.98 percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.66
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.72 percent, and Fuad Aliyev
received 0.53 percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832505
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.