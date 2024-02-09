               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani, Georgian Fms Exchange Strategic Partnership Prospects


2/9/2024 5:11:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with his newly reappointed Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

Bayramov congratulated Darchiashvili on his reappointment as Foreign Minister in Georgia's new administration and wished him continued success in this distinguished position.

The parties reviewed the two nations' current friendly relations and strategic collaboration, as well as current goals and potential for future enhancements.

The ministers also discussed regional challenges and potential opportunities for cooperation within international institutions.

