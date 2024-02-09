Azerbaijani, Georgian Fms Exchange Strategic Partnership Prospects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with his
newly reappointed Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, the
Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
Bayramov congratulated Darchiashvili on his reappointment as
Foreign Minister in Georgia's new administration and wished him
continued success in this distinguished position.
The parties reviewed the two nations' current friendly relations
and strategic collaboration, as well as current goals and potential
for future enhancements.
The ministers also discussed regional challenges and potential
opportunities for cooperation within international
institutions.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.