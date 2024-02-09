President Ilham Aliyev, His Son Heydar Aliyev Visit Military Facilities Of Air Force

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces
Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev have visited the Air Force
military facilities and watched the flyover of the Akinci unmanned
combat aerial vehicle, which had been recently introduced into
service, Trend reports.
Will be updated
