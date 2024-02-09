Blowing Up Myth Of Threat From Azerbaijan, Armenia Still Encroaches On Country's Territorial Integrity - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Blowing up
another myth about the impending threat from Azerbaijan, Armenia is
still de facto encroaching on our territorial integrity, remarked
Elchin Amirbayov, the representative of the President of Azerbaijan
Republic for special assignments, Trend reports.
An article by RFE/RL correspondent Joshua Kucera, devoted to the
peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, notes that due to the
resulting lack of trust of the parties in various mediators, Baku
and Iravan have recently favored the format of bilateral direct
contacts, which have already begun to bring concrete results.
Specifically, the parties refer to the agreement reached last
December on the release of detainees from both sides and mutual
diplomatic support in the context of the international climate
conference COP29 planned in Baku.
"Armenia and Azerbaijan are mature enough to solve the remaining
problems between them, and the work in this direction is proceeding
at its own pace," Elchin Amirbayov stressed against the background
of the popular opinion that as a result of intrusive interference
of major players from outside, the peace agreement risks turning
into a theater of geopolitical rivalry between the two opposing
blocs.
In this context, the President's representative called "complete
nonsense" the recent statement by the head of European diplomacy
Josep Borrell, where he pointed to Azerbaijan's territorial claims
against Armenia and called on Baku to return to substantive
negotiations with Iravan.
"Accusations against Azerbaijan about our alleged territorial
claims to Armenia are nothing but an unsuccessful and useless
attempt to lay the blame on somebody else. It is enough to look at
the current Constitution of Armenia and its reference to the
declaration of independence of this country, which enshrines an
arbitrary and illegitimate decision on the so-called "reunification
of the Armenian SSR with Nagorno-Karabakh"," Elchin Amirbayov
noted.
"There are a lot of such facts, just take the reservations
adopted by the Armenian parliament in the process of ratifying
Armenia's accession to the CIS, questioning Karabakh's belonging to
Azerbaijan, or the numerous lawsuits launched by Armenia against
Azerbaijan already after the end of the 44-day war, the documents
to which contain unconcealed territorial claims against Azerbaijan.
I am not talking about the official website of the Armenian Foreign
Ministry, which still presents the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as
an integral part of historical Armenia.
We have repeatedly brought all our above-mentioned concerns to
the attention of the Armenian side, but, unfortunately, no concrete
actions have been taken by them so far to address them. The
deliberate spreading of ridiculous rumors about the impending
Azerbaijani threat, while maintaining territorial claims against
Azerbaijan, is not only a trick but also a path to nowhere," the
Presidential Representative for Special Assignments concluded.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.