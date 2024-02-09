Blowing Up Myth Of Threat From Azerbaijan, Armenia Still Encroaches On Country's Territorial Integrity - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Blowing up another myth about the impending threat from Azerbaijan, Armenia is still de facto encroaching on our territorial integrity, remarked Elchin Amirbayov, the representative of the President of Azerbaijan Republic for special assignments, Trend reports.

An article by RFE/RL correspondent Joshua Kucera, devoted to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, notes that due to the resulting lack of trust of the parties in various mediators, Baku and Iravan have recently favored the format of bilateral direct contacts, which have already begun to bring concrete results. Specifically, the parties refer to the agreement reached last December on the release of detainees from both sides and mutual diplomatic support in the context of the international climate conference COP29 planned in Baku.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan are mature enough to solve the remaining problems between them, and the work in this direction is proceeding at its own pace," Elchin Amirbayov stressed against the background of the popular opinion that as a result of intrusive interference of major players from outside, the peace agreement risks turning into a theater of geopolitical rivalry between the two opposing blocs.

In this context, the President's representative called "complete nonsense" the recent statement by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, where he pointed to Azerbaijan's territorial claims against Armenia and called on Baku to return to substantive negotiations with Iravan.

"Accusations against Azerbaijan about our alleged territorial claims to Armenia are nothing but an unsuccessful and useless attempt to lay the blame on somebody else. It is enough to look at the current Constitution of Armenia and its reference to the declaration of independence of this country, which enshrines an arbitrary and illegitimate decision on the so-called "reunification of the Armenian SSR with Nagorno-Karabakh"," Elchin Amirbayov noted.

"There are a lot of such facts, just take the reservations adopted by the Armenian parliament in the process of ratifying Armenia's accession to the CIS, questioning Karabakh's belonging to Azerbaijan, or the numerous lawsuits launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan already after the end of the 44-day war, the documents to which contain unconcealed territorial claims against Azerbaijan. I am not talking about the official website of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which still presents the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as an integral part of historical Armenia.

We have repeatedly brought all our above-mentioned concerns to the attention of the Armenian side, but, unfortunately, no concrete actions have been taken by them so far to address them. The deliberate spreading of ridiculous rumors about the impending Azerbaijani threat, while maintaining territorial claims against Azerbaijan, is not only a trick but also a path to nowhere," the Presidential Representative for Special Assignments concluded.

