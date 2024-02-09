Expansion Of Road Leading To Georgia Border Comes To Completion (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The project to expand the Baku-Alat-Gazakh highway, covering 130 km from Ganja to the Georgian border, a key segment of the historic Great Silk Road, is coming to a successful completion, said the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (SAAAR), Trend reports.

As per the project specifications, the roadbed will have a total width of 27.5 meters. The road surface will feature 4-6 lanes, each spanning 3.75 meters in width.

"The construction of the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgian border highway section is divided into three lots. The works on the first and second lots, along with a portion of the third lot, have been finished. On August 7, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the 102-kilometer-long Ganja-Gazakhbeyli section.

The reconstruction of this section of the technical class 1b road, in line with the "State Program of socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2019-2023," involved the completion of 67 underpasses, 19 interchanges, and 17 bridges (36 units).

At present, construction is ongoing on the 28-kilometer stretch of the Gazakhbeyli-Georgian border highway, specifically on the 102.2-130.15 km section of the project.

Currently, activities include laying a new ground layer, constructing rock and granular bases, and building water pipes, underpasses, and bridges. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to establish crushed stone foundations and lay asphalt.

Along the stretch from 102 km to 130.150 km, construction involves 4 road interchanges and overpasses, 2 river bridges, 14 underpasses, 13 rectangular water crossings, and 68 circular drainage pipes. Additionally, 28 bus stops are being installed as per the project requirements. Progress on artificial structures stands at 74 percent completion, while overall construction works have reached 90 percent.

Construction on the highway proceeds without disrupting citizens' travel, adhering to "Construction rules and regulations" and under the supervision of SAAAR management, ensuring smooth and unhindered movement.

The key Baku-Gazakh-Georgia border highway, integral to an international transport corridor traversing Azerbaijan, significantly fosters relations with Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, contributing to both domestic and regional development.

Upon full project realization, this road, a segment of the historic Great Silk Road traversing Azerbaijan from East to West and vice versa, will significantly bolster international and domestic road transportation between Europe and Asia," the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads said.

