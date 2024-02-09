               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Adopts Türkiye's Akinci Drones For Armament


2/9/2024 5:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan has purchased new Akinci attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to the information, Akinci attack UAVs have already been adopted into the service of the Azerbaijani Army.

To note, the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and his son Heydar Aliyev have visited the Air Force military facilities and watched the flyover of the Akinci attack UAVs, which had been recently introduced into service.

