Azerbaijan Adopts Türkiye's Akinci Drones For Armament

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan has
purchased new Akinci attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from
Türkiye, Trend reports.
According to the information, Akinci attack UAVs have already
been adopted into the service of the Azerbaijani Army.
To note, the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and his son Heydar Aliyev have
visited the Air Force military facilities and watched the flyover
of the Akinci attack UAVs, which had been recently introduced into
service.
