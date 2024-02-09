Armenia Raises Issue Of Natural Gas Supplies From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
According to Armenian media, the Armenian Ministry of
Territorial Administration and Infrastructure noted that Baku and
Yerevan have not yet touched upon this topic in their discussions, Azernews reports.
The ministry said that the gas transportation systems of Armenia
and Azerbaijan were connected through the following main gas
pipelines:
Kazakh-Yerevan, 1000 mm in diameter, 6 km to be restored;
Ilyichevsk-Yerevan, 700 mm diameter, 22 km to be restored;
Goris-Nakhchivan, 700 mm diameter, 16.5 km are subject to
rehabilitation.
As early as last fall, Deputy Minister of Territorial
Administration and Infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan spoke about
Armenia's readiness to restore gas pipelines from Azerbaijan if
political issues are resolved.
The restoration of gas pipelines between Armenia and Azerbaijan
can be considered in the context of opening communications in the
South Caucasus.
And Azerbaijan, unlike Armenia, in every possible way
contributes to the realisation of this clause of the trilateral
statement signed in 2020. In particular, the Azerbaijani side is
actively working to restore the Zangazur corridor. The Armenian
side, on the other hand, is avoiding concrete steps in this
direction, arguing this behaviour with groundless "fears".
In this case, the question arises: is it worth discussing the
restoration of gas pipelines now if the Armenian side wants to
leave everything only on paper?
