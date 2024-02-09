Azerbaijani And Georgian Fms Hold Telephone Conversation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and newly
appointed Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili held a
telephone conversation, Azernews reports.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his
reappointment as Foreign Minister in the new Georgian government
and wished him success in this honourable position.
The sides discussed the current state of friendship and
strategic partnership relations between the two countries, as well
as current plans and prospects for further development of these
relations in the future.
The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues and areas
of cooperation within the framework of international
organisations.
