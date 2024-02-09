International Turkish Academy Is Expanding Its Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



President of the International Turkish Academy Academician Shahin Mustafayev met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev, Azernews reports, citing Turkic Academy.

It was reported that the Deputy Minister was first familiarized with the museum of the International Turkish Academy, and he was presented with published scientific works.

At the meeting, Academician Shahin Mustafayev drew attention to the report on the activities of the International Turkish Academy for the past year and informed about the current projects.

Later, the sides exchanged views on upcoming joint events. Alibek Bakayev said he was ready to support the initiatives of the International Turkish Academy.

The meeting was attended by Tilezhan Seksenbay, Advisor to the President of the International Turkish Academy, Oljas Togizbaev, Deputy Director of the Middle East, Middle East and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Director of the Multilateral Cooperation Department, as well as Asem-Darya Abayeva and Dinmuhammed Ametbek, experts of the Academy.