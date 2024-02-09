Community: Armenia For 30 Years Ignores Decisions Of International Organizations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Western Azerbaijan Community has stated this in response to
the Armenian Foreign Ministry's provocative statement, Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
"The speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan
yesterday in The Hague shows that either the Armenian authorities
cannot control their diplomats in any way, or they instructed them
to speak against Azerbaijan day and night, slandering and forcing a
kind of role division.
It was noted that, against the background of the fact that for
30 years Armenia ignored the decisions of international
organisations and even treated them with sarcasm, today the same
Armenian diplomats from the UN Security Council, International
Court of Justice, French Senate, Lithuanian Foreign Ministry,
racists such as Rasmus Kanbak, Lindsey Snell, etc., are being used
by the same Armenian diplomats. The pathetic position they are in
is that hired scribes are fed straw.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.