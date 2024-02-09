Community: Armenia For 30 Years Ignores Decisions Of International Organizations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Western Azerbaijan Community has stated this in response to the Armenian Foreign Ministry's provocative statement, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"The speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan yesterday in The Hague shows that either the Armenian authorities cannot control their diplomats in any way, or they instructed them to speak against Azerbaijan day and night, slandering and forcing a kind of role division.

It was noted that, against the background of the fact that for 30 years Armenia ignored the decisions of international organisations and even treated them with sarcasm, today the same Armenian diplomats from the UN Security Council, International Court of Justice, French Senate, Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, racists such as Rasmus Kanbak, Lindsey Snell, etc., are being used by the same Armenian diplomats. The pathetic position they are in is that hired scribes are fed straw.