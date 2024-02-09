Azerbaijan Continues Search For Mass Grave Found Around Asgaran Fortress

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing
Persons reported that the search and excavation of the mass grave
found around the Asgaran fortress continues, Azernews reports.
It was noted that after the anti-terrorist measures of local
character conducted in September 2023, Beglaryan Rashid Aramayi was
detained on suspicion of torturing Azerbaijani captive hostages
during the First Garabagh War, as well as committing war crimes
against peace and humanity, and by Articles 112 and 113 of the
Criminal Code, he was brought to criminal responsibility as an
accused under Articles 115.2, 279.1, and 318.1.
In the course of the investigation, it was established that up
to 200 civilians, mostly women, children, and elderly people, had
been killed on February 26, 1992, by illegal Armenian armed groups,
of which he was a member, as a result of an ambush and automatic
weapons fire in the area of the Asgaran fortress, and that the
personal belongings of the victims had been looted.
He said that the bodies were buried in the area and clearly
showed the places where the criminal acts were committed.
Last November, the working group of the State Commission on
Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, with the
participation of the expert personnel of the relevant structures,
started the search and excavation works in the territory mentioned
by Rashid Beglaryan.
Even though unfavourable weather conditions led to a temporary
cessation of excavations, later the search and excavation work
around Asgaran fortress were resumed. In the process of excavation,
a mass grave was discovered, where the bodies of more than 8 people
were buried, presumably belonging to the citizens killed during the
Khojaly genocide.
Search, excavation, and exhumation works continue in the
territory.
