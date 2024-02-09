               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tokyo Stocks Hit Fresh 34-Year High


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Tokyo stocks extended their winning streak for a third consecutive session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average reaching its highest finish since February 19, 1990, reaching 36,897.42.
The index briefly breached the 37,000-mark to reach 37,287.26. However, the broader Tokyo Stock Price Index, which includes all shares of the market's First Section on the TSE, fell by 4.75 points to 2,557.88.
According to public broadcaster NHK, New York equity prices surged, attracting investors due to the yen's decline against the US dollar, which boosts exports and increases profits when converted into local currency.> (end)
