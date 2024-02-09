Antigal Winery & Estates Named New World Winery Of The Year 2023 By Wine Enthusiast Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wine Star Award_Best New World Winery 2023

Antigal Winery & Estate co-owners Virgilio Cartoni, Alessandra Cartoni and Francesco Cartoni. Attending but not pictured was Stefano Cartoni, Cork Alliance who also attended the event.

Wine Star Award winners 2023 - image courtesy of MarkTomaras

Antigal Winery & Estates was named New World Winery of the Year 2023, an award given to the most outstanding winery located outside of the U.S. and Europe.

- Alessandra Cartoni, director MENDOZA, RUSSELL-MAIPU, ARGENTINA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Antigal Winery & Estates , nestled in Argentina's Uco Valley, proudly announces its recent accolade as Best New World Winery at Wine Enthusiast magazine 's gala in Miami. This prestigious recognition from a leading industry authority marks a significant milestone for the family-owned winery.At the 24th Wine Star Awards, honoring global wine innovators, Antigal stood out as the sole Argentine nominee in the coveted Best New World Winery category. Jesica Vargas, Wine Enthusiast journalist, noted Antigal's role in elevating the Uco Valley with its signature Malbec and diverse wines. The fierce competition in this category included top wineries from New Zealand, South Africa and Chile.Director Alessandra Cartoni expressed profound gratitude, emphasizing the winery's steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation. "We're honored to receive the Best New World Winery award from Wine Enthusiast magazine. This recognition speaks volumes about our commitment to producing world-class wines that showcase the unique qualities of our vineyards and Argentinean terroir. The tribute shows appreciation of the hard work and dedication of my family, our team in Mendoza, partners in the U.S. and worldwide. Together, we strive for excellence, meticulously attending to every detail, driven by shared values and the pursuit of wines that stand among the world's finest," she stated.For more information about Antigal Winery & Estates, please visitAbout Antigal Winery & EstatesAntigal Winery & Estates, owned by the Cartoni family, is a premier winery in Argentina, dedicated to enhancing the global recognition of the Uco Valley. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Antigal crafts exceptional wines that capture the essence of Argentinean terroir and delight palates worldwide. With distribution in over 70 countries, Antigal prioritizes sustainability and environmental stewardship, ensuring exceptional wines while preserving land for future generations. Antigal wines are imported by Cork Alliance .About Wine Enthusiast magazineWine Enthusiast magazine is a revered authority in the realm of wine and spirits, offering expert insights, reviews, and recommendations to enthusiasts worldwide. With a mission to inspire and educate, Wine Enthusiast celebrates the multifaceted joys of the beverage lifestyle through its diverse content and industry expertise.

