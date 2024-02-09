               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
PTI Rules Out Alliance With PPP, PML(N) To Form Govt


2/9/2024 4:45:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 9 (IANS) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday claimed that it will form government in the Centre, and ruled out forging an alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

On PML(N) leader Ishaq Dar's claim that independent candidates, who secured win in the polls, have contacted his party, PTI chief Gohar Khan said independent candidates belong to PTI and claimed that they would not join any other party.

"We are not in contact with PPP or PML-N and not even intending to form coalition government with them," the PTI chief told Geo News.

The PTI is winning over 150 National Assembly seats and would be forming government at the Centre, he said.

