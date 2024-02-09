Honour For All Telugus: Andhra CM On Bharat Ratna For Narasimha Rao

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed delight over former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao being conferred Bharat Ratna posthumously.

“It's an honour to all Telugu speaking people as the statesman, scholar with high political and moral values gets the highest civilian award which he richly deserves and it merits an all-round applause,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

“Conferring Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Sri Chaudhary Charan Singh, who championed the farmer's cause and Agriculture Scientist Sri MS Swaminathan, Father of Green Revolution is a matter of pride to the entire nation,” he added.

Leader of opposition and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu also hailed the Centre's decision to confer the highest civilian award on Narasimha Rao. He called it a proud moment for all Telugus across the globe.

“An eminent scholar, leader, economist, writer, statesman, polyglot, and a humanist - PV Garu's stellar leadership and pioneering economic reforms steered India through tough times, putting our great nation on the path to achieve greatness on the world stage. I've had the great fortune of meeting him on several occasions, deriving inspiration from his vision for the State and the Country,” Naidu said.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh termed this as the best news in recent times and a true honour for all Telugus. He stated that Narasimha Rao is credited for 'transforming the economic scenario of our nation with his reforms, but he has done much more than that to make India the powerhouse it is today for the world.'

“My humble tributes to the great leader for all his distinguished accomplishments that has brought a positive change in the lives of millions,” said Lokesh.

