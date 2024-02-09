Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market Analysis Reveals Robust Growth Projections Through 2028, Discloses Technologies And Global Markets Insights

The report offers a detailed picture of the biologics market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for biologics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2028, as well as key market players.

This report details market shares for biologics based on product, source, application and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into therapeutic proteins, cell and gene therapy, vaccines, and other segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune conditions, aesthetics, eye disorders, and others. Based on source, the market is segmented into human, animal, micro-organism, fermented cell and others

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2022 as the base year, with forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes



38 data tables and 59 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for biologic therapeutic drugs.

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic area and region.

A discussion of the market's opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies and regulations.

Overview of the sustainability trends, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, the future of ESG, case studies and the ESG practices of companies.

A discussion of the technological means that the leading biopharmaceutical companies are using.

Evaluation of the ongoing clinical trials and R&D activity for biologics production.

A look at the key drugs on the market and recent approvals, sales statistics and past performance of the top selling biologics, as well as their patent expiries.

Review of emerging technologies and patents.

An overview of the competitive landscape, including a look at the major vendors' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding outlook. Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amgen, Abbive, Eli Lilly, Novartis and Glaxosmithkline

Key Attributes: