Teams Leverage New Technology Initiatives At Qatar 2023

Doha, Qatar: The action at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has come thick and fast as, in the blink of an eye, the 18th edition of Asia's flagship will culminate in the highly-anticipated Final tomorrow.

While much of the attention has been on the field of play and understandably so, given the thrilling nature of the 50 matches played to date, the tournament and the 24 participating teams have also benefited from a range of new football technology initiatives that have been implemented for the first time by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the Continental showcase.

VAR and SAOT

For the first time in tournament history, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system has been implemented across all matches at an AFC Asian Cup, In addition, it is complemented by the Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) system in every match at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, making the AFC the first Confederation in world football to apply the system at the Continental Men's national team level.



Team Tablet

Whenever a VAR review of key offside decisions have been undertaken during a match, 3D virtual graphics have been shown on the in-stadium giant screens as well as on the live match broadcasts upon completion of the checks. As of the conclusion of the Semi-finals, such graphics have been displayed in about 40 instances.

Both the VAR and SAOT systems have functioned smoothly during the tournament to date, further underlining the AFC's commitment towards improving the accuracy and integrity of decision-making by its match officials.

Replay tablets and tactical cameras

In order to enhance the teams' match analysis, the AFC has provided a replay tablet at each team bench to be used for tactical and technical analysis. Each tablet has access to eight different camera angles, including a specific manned tactical camera feed, that can be utilised for viewing replays.

Operation of the device is fuss-free with the simple Graphic User Interface and workflow that is in place, which means users can swiftly get accustomed to the system. The system runs on a three-second delay, which allows users the option of viewing any in-game incident again on the replay device as soon as it has occurred in real time.

Medical tablets

The AFC Medical Officers at the tournament have been provided with pitch-side medical tablets, which present all available live feeds simultaneously to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of injury identification. This allows the AFC's doctors to review the exact injury mechanism and communicate essential information regarding any medical situation to their respective team counterparts after reviewing the incidents on the tablets.

AFC Medical & Doping Control Officers, Dr. Ahmed I. Andijiani and Dr. Fenton Arnold Joseph Desouza, both described the tablets as essential tools for the Team Doctors in terms of making better injury assessments and decisions.



Medical Tablet

Dr. Andijani said:“Medical tablets have been a game-changer for concussion management and other injuries. They empower faster and more informed decisions on player removal, prioritising safety and preventing long-term issues. Additionally, real-time communication through the tablets fosters seamless collaboration within the medical team, and with coaches and referees, leading to quicker interventions and better coordinated care. This technology has the potential to revolutionise sports medicine by significantly enhancing player safety and medical care.”

Dr. Desouza added:“The safety of the players is of utmost importance and we have to protect them from medical complications. I have utilised these tablets previously at some competitions and moving forward, this technology should be available as part of the medical officers' role at future tournaments.”

EPTS

With the introduction of the Electronic Performance & Tracking Systems (EPTS) at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM, a range of physical data points of players can be captured, such as total distance, running speed, top speed and the number of sprints.

With 12 4K tracking cameras around each of the nine world-class match stadiums, which are complemented by additional broadcast cameras, the EPTS is able to process the data from these sources in order to accurately triangulate players' positions. All the data is shared with the teams within 12 hours after the final whistle of all matches via a customised data platform.