Media Operations Key To AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Success

AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is the most widely covered edition of the continental championship yet. More than 2,000 accredited media professionals congregated in Qatar to cover the event. This includes 120 television stations, creating a broadcast footprint that spanned across 160 territories. Digital engagement of the tournament was also the highest it has been across all channels.

At the heart of this success are media operations services provided by the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC). Throughout the tournament, the LOC provided a range of services including the Main Media Centre (MMC), stadium specific media services as well as coordinating access to participating teams and team officials.

“Journalists and media professionals play a critical role in any tournament's success. We value the demanding nature of their work and want to make sure that they are well supported throughout their time in Qatar,” said Rashid Al Khater, LOC Executive Director of Operations.

“The Asian Cup 2023 has garnered unprecedented media interest from the continent and beyond. This is a reflection of Qatar's ability to host remarkable mega-sporting events that capture the imagination of spectators around the world,” added Al Khater.

Located in Doha's Msheireb Downtown, the MMC acts as a central hub to accredited media personnel. The Centre offers journalists and photographers a range of services including working areas, press conference facilities, camera servicing as well as relaxation areas.

The MMC is a central pillar of the tournament's media operations and includes many services presented to media personnel in stadiums on match days. Shuttle services regularly transport accredited media between the MMC and stadiums and training sites to ensure that journalists can cover the tournament with ease.

Match day media operations begin four hours before kick-off. Each stadium is equipped with a media centre, as well as press conference facilities and a mixed zone. Media tribunes at stadiums offer seating for more than 500 journalists, including commentators. On the pitch, 150 seats are offered to accredited photographers as well.

Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011.