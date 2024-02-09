QOC President Meets Kyrgyz Republic Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday met the President of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Mamytov on the sidelines of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, which is currently taking place in Doha.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance sports cooperation between the two countries. Sheikh Joaan also met former Hungarian Olympic swimming champion Daniel Gyurta, a member of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission.
