Msheireb Downtown Doha Welcomes Over Two Million Visitors During Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the AFC Asian Cup 2023 entering the final stage, Msheireb Downtown Doha has welcomed around 2.5 million football fans and visitors from around the world, with more than 41,000 visitors using the tram, and an average of 14,000 visitors making their way to Msheireb Galleria daily.

As the recent winner of the Global Economics Best Urban Regeneration award, Msheireb Downtown Doha offered visitors a comprehensive experience filled with events and activations all throughout the tournament.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdullah, Senior Director of Corporate Communications said:“We are excited to be the go-to destination for visitors and residents during the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to proudly showcase Qatari culture with thrilling activations and unique design features.”

Throughout the first half of the tournament, Msheireb Downtown Doha was filled with exhilarating activities like the Asian Sikka featuring booths from all 24 participating countries, Football Bowling, Football Golf Target, and Subsoccer games, match screenings at Baraha Msheireb, and finally the open-air 'Baraha Musical Concert' in collaboration with the renowned Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. In addition, Msheireb Downtown Doha housed the Media Centre for the entire tournament with over 2,000 media representatives.

Msheireb Downtown Doha, located in close proximity to the buzzing Souq Waqif, also offers visitors a unique cultural experience through the city's interactive Msheireb Museums, various choices of fine dining and international cuisines, as well as stores and children's edutainment at the four-story Msheireb Galleria.