Saiee Manjrekar Says ‘Jeena Sikhaya’ Is ‘High On Emotions’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The makers of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' have dropped another track 'Jeena Sikhaya' from the film and its actress Saiee Manjrekar says what she loves about the track the most is that it is high on emotions.

Talking about the song, Saiee said: "Jeena Sikhaya is personally my favorite from the album. It is such a soulful and soothing song, and also very beautifully sung."

"What I love about it the most is that, it is high on emotions. I hope people love Jeena Sikhaya too."

Saiee and Guru Randhawa-starrer 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay', is set in Agra the rom-com is about a modern-day couple Iraa Mishra (Saiee) and Heer Chawla (Guru) and their crazy families who will leave the audience laughing out loud. The family entertainer's music album is quite a stellar one.

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Along with Saiee M. Manjrekar, Anupam Kher and Ila Arun will also be seen in this Amit Bhatia production.

The film is a heartwarming family comedy with a touch of drama! It is produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia. This movie directed by G. Ashok releases in theaters on February 16.

