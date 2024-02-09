3,000 ITE Students To Be Equipped With Workplace Skills And Competencies Under Prudential's Talent Engagement Programme

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2024 - On 8 February 2024, Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support students in developing targeted skills and competencies to boost their competitiveness in the corporate world. This is an initiative under Prudential's Talent Engagement Ecosystem (TEE-Up) that supports students and young adults in their professional development, as they transition from schools to workplaces. Close to 90 attendees from ITE, Polytechnics, Prudential and industry experts, were at the MOU event.





(From left) Mr Ben Tan, Chief Distribution Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer, Prudential Singapore, Ms Magdalene Loh, Head of Strategy and Innovation, Prudential Singapore, Mr Suresh Natarajan, Principal of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central, Ms Neetha Nair, Chief Human Resources Officer, Prudential Singapore, Ms Alice Seow, Principal of ITE College West, and Dr Yek Tiew Ming, Principal of ITE College East, at the signing of the MOU by Prudential and ITE. The MOU signing was held at Prudential Singapore's Marina One office.

As part of the three-year MOU, about 3,000 ITE students will benefit from a range of future-ready workforce courses on automation, financial literacy, generative AI, and design thinking, as well as internships and the TEE-Up mentorship programme. Prudential will hold industry talks and/or learning journeys for ITE students to help them understand and appreciate the use of technology and sustainability practices in the financial services sector. Prudential will also provide opportunities for ITE students to apply their learnings and bolster their portfolios through internships, events and hackathons, building a strong foundation for their future careers.



Under TEE-Up, students can explore more than 300 videos on various social media channels. These include interviews with professionals like a chief financial officer, productivity tips from a scientist, and entrepreneurial stories such as the founding of a guitar business. In addition to consuming content, students are encouraged to become co-creators of the video content, sharing their own internship experiences. Furthermore, TEE-Up provides access to programmes and content designed by career development coaches to help prepare them for the working world by identifying their key competencies and areas of growth.



Since the pilot launch of TEE-Up in 2022, Prudential has also collaborated with five polytechnics in Singapore to prepare their students for the workforce. Students are paired with more than 120 mentors under the programme who are experts across different industries such as financial services, wholesale trade, technology, and design.



Mr Ben Tan, Chief Distribution Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: "Our partnership with ITE is testament to our shared commitment to nurturing careers and building targeted competencies. In a world experiencing dynamic shifts such as the accelerated pace of technology, it is more crucial than ever to prepare students for work. Building on our success in engaging 300 ITE students through talks, panels and workshops last year, this partnership with ITE will empower 3,000 more young minds with the tools they need to thrive when they embark on their career. Through TEE-Up, students will apply what they have learned in school and acquire vital technical and life skills, preparing them for the workforce of tomorrow."



Ms Low Khah Gek, Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Technical Education (ITE) , said: "Mentorship is not just about sharing knowledge. It's about shaping futures and building bridges that connect aspirations to accomplishments. In this aspect, I would like to thank Prudential for coming in to support us and for giving our students the tools needed to shape their future."



Mr Byron Yap, an ITE student pursuing Higher Nitec in Financial Services and ex-intern with Prudential's Innovation team, said: "Throughout my internship at Prudential, I had the opportunity to gain real-world and first-hand experience that helped me to learn more about my future career options. Being exposed to partnership events organised by Prudential has allowed me to make meaningful connections. My mentors have also supported me in identifying areas of improvement to grow as an individual, learning different skillsets and charting my internship journey."





[1] These polytechnics are Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore) Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 93 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$49.4 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2022. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,200 financial representatives. 

About Institute of Technical Education (ITE) The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) was established as a post-secondary institution in 1992, under the Ministry of Education. ITE is a principal provider of career and technical education and a key developer of national skills certification and standards, skilling Singapore for the future economy. It offers three key programmes - (1) Pre-Employment Training for youths after secondary education (2) Continuing Education and Training for adult learners, and (3) Workplace Learning and Work-Study Programmes with employers. Under its 'One ITE System, Three Colleges' Governance Model, ITE has three Colleges - ITE College Central, ITE College East and ITE College West.