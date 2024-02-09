(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Macau Pass Group Holdings Limited and AutoNavi Asia Limited Signed A Framework Agreement for Collaboration to Promote the Development of Macao's Local Economy





(Macao, February 9th, 2024) - MacauPass Group Holdings Limited ("Macau Pass") and AutoNavi Asia Limited (“AutoNavi”) signed a cooperative framework agreement on February 8,2024. Both parties agree to establish a strategic cooperation relationship in local services by utilizing their respective resources and experiences. They will jointly provide travel and mobility services for qualified users in Macao while complying with relevant laws and policies in Macao. Macau Pass intends to use AutoNavi's related products to provide information, marketing, operation, and technical support services for local merchants in Macao; at the same time, it will actively introduce AutoNavi's users to Macau tourism, and utilize Macau Pass' payment and marketing capabilities to make tourists' consumption and experience in Macao more convenient.





Macau Pass states that this strategic cooperation with AutoNavi, following its collaboration with Fliggy in February this year, once again aligns with the Alibaba ecosystem, and is one of the strategic actions to promote the local economic development of Macao. The collaboration aims to promote the development of local consumption and tourism economy in Macau, and bring convenience to Macao residents and tourists in terms of shopping, travel, and entertainment through the popularity of MPay's electronic payment, experience in local marketing technology services, and the user base and digital advantages of AutoNavi.





This cooperation will also provide support for the digital infrastructure for the economy development of Macao's tourism, while jointly promoting the construction of a smart city in Macao. Additionally, it will strive to promote the diversification of Macao's local economy, and provide support for the comprehensive tourism and leisure industry in Macao, and help Macao build a comprehensive tourism destination that integrates cuisines, vacation, sightseeing, shopping, entertainment, culture, and sports elements.





AutoNavi is a leading provider of mobile digital map, navigation and real-time traffic information in China, in which users can access directly through AutoNavi's leading open platform.









