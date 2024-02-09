EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft remains on course for growth

09.02.2024 / 07:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 9 February 2024 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023/2024 (01/04/2023-31/12/2023):

Sales revenue: EUR 60.7 million (EUR 49.9 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

EBITDA: EUR 16.8 million (EUR 11.9 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

EBIT: EUR 11.0 million (EUR 7.0 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023)

Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 9.6 million (EUR 1.4 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022/2023) Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 21.5 million as of 31 December 2023 (EUR 22.8 million as of 31 December 2022)

Fabasoft remains on course for growth

The Fabasoft Group continued to grow in the first three quarters of the current fiscal year 2023/2024 and generated higher revenue and profit compared to the same period of the previous year. Investment focus on new AI applications in the Fabasoft PROCECO Ecosystem.

Linz, 9 February 2024 – The Fabasoft Group increased its revenue in the first three quarters of the 2023/2024 fiscal year by 21.6% year-on-year to EUR 60.7 million. The third quarter also developed particularly well, generating consolidated revenue of EUR 21.3 million.

Increase in EBIT margin despite ongoing investments The operating result (EBIT) increased year-on-year to around EUR 11.0 million in the first nine months of 2023/2024. EBITDA increased to around EUR 16.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The increase in the EBIT margin was achieved despite the investments in the further expansion of Fabasoft PROCECO Solutions and international sales activities as well as the hiring of additional, highly qualified specialists.

Highest R&D intensity in Austria with investments in new AI applications A recent EY study published at the end of November 2023 identified Fabasoft as the software company with the highest R&D intensity in Austria, with R&D investments amounting to 31% of revenue. The investment focus is particularly on user-oriented AI applications in the powerful software solutions for document-intensive business processes in the Fabasoft PROCECO Ecosystem. AI-based functionalities open up completely new opportunities for users to exploit the potential of their data. The interaction between Mindbreeze InSpire and Large Language Models takes the understanding of natural language to an unprecedented level.

Recurring revenues continue to develop positively As an important key performance indicator for software companies, the recurring revenue continued to develop positively in the first nine months of 2023/2024. At around EUR 32.0 million (previous year: EUR 26.7 million), they already account for more than half of total revenue. However, the positive sales trend is also due to the growth in project business over the entire reporting period as well as high license revenue from one-off licenses in the third quarter of 2023/2024. "The Fabasoft Group continues to perform well thanks to its excellent strategic orientation, but we remain cautious in our assessment of future developments due to the challenging macroeconomic conditions in our core markets. The biggest task at the moment is to manage the risks of short-term volatility while consistently leveraging the growth potential of digitization", comments CEO Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann on the consequences of the current economic situation.

As at 31 December 2023, the company employed 493 people, an increase of around 10% compared to the previous year.

The full 9-month report 2023/2024 is available under the following link: German (PDF):

English (PDF):

About Fabasoft: Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers for digital document, process and records management in Europe. With the unique Fabasoft PROCECO Ecosystem, Fabasoft unites powerful digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organizations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for over three decades.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS)

Linz, 9 February 2024 Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager E-Mail: ..., Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

09.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Phone: +43 732 606 162 Fax: +43 732 606 162 609 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000785407 WKN: 922985 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1833933



End of News EQS News Service