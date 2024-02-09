Invitation To An Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting Of Novozymes A/S

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Novozymes A/S will be held on Monday March 4, 2024 at 4:00 pm CET at Boege Alle 10-12, 2970 Hoersholm, Denmark.

