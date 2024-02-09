Invitation To An Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting Of Novozymes A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Novozymes A/S will be held on
Monday March 4, 2024 at 4:00 pm CET at Boege Alle 10-12, 2970 Hoersholm, Denmark.
Attachments
2024_09_EGM_Invitation Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting 2024 Invitation til ekstraordinær generalforsamling 2024
MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107832268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.