Invitation To An Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting Of Novozymes A/S


2/9/2024 4:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Novozymes A/S will be held on
Monday March 4, 2024 at 4:00 pm CET at Boege Alle 10-12, 2970 Hoersholm, Denmark.

MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107832268

