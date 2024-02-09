Global Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market Projects Robust Growth From 2023 To 2035 As Nanomedicine Delivery Advances

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market 2023-2035: Services and Technologies - Distribution by Type of Lipid Nanoparticle, Type of Molecule Delivered, Company Size, Target Therapeutic Area, Type of End-user and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The ever-evolving pharmaceutical landscape is set to be revolutionized by lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), as per a comprehensive market research analysis.
The detailed report throws light on the global lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market, which shows positive signs of substantial growth from 2023 through 2035, with an estimated market worth of USD 0.66 billion in 2023, and an expected CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
LNPs are becoming a cornerstone in the development of next-generation therapeutic delivery, underscored by their pivotal role in mRNA vaccine development observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis underscores the criticality of LNPs in encapsulating a diverse spectrum of molecules and ensuring targeted and controlled release, magnifying their importance in addressing solubility and bioavailability concerns in drug formulations.
The extensive report segments the market elaborately, presenting a finely grained picture including the kinds of lipid nanoparticles such as solid lipid nanoparticles and nanostructured lipid carriers; the types of molecules delivered ranging from nucleic acids to small molecules; company sizes that are participating in the market; targeted therapeutic areas such as infectious diseases and oncological disorders; and the types of end-users including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The report also delivers a geographic breakdown detailing the roles of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions in the global market landscape.
Key Insights from the Report:
LNPs are showcasing multifaceted benefits in drug delivery, particularly for genomic medicines, and are forecasted to bolster the nanomedicine platform. Momentum gained in LNP-based mRNA vaccine development during the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a lasting impact on market growth. The competitive landscape features approximately 45 CMOs worldwide, highlighting a well-fragmented market rich with expertise.
Recent partnerships and collaborations are identified as key drivers behind the accelerated growth of the LNP manufacturing industry. The analysis spotlights a surge in strategic initiatives in the sector, aiming to enhance technological capabilities and meet the surging demand for LNP-based therapeutics.
Navigating the Competitive Terrain
The competitive analysis within the report reveals a mixed presence of very large to small-scale manufacturers, with a good number of entities possessing specialized LNP manufacturing capabilities. A robust roster of technology developers is also profiled, which includes organizations engaged in the cutting-edge development of LNP technology, fueling innovation and fostering the rise of more refined delivery systems.
Emerging trends in the market such as continuous manufacturing and the rising adoption of single-use technologies are marked as significant technological developments altering the manufacturing processes and systems for LNPs. Both advancements promise improved production efficiency and quality control, which are crucial for sensitive mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.
The report is enriched with valuable insights, showing a path for stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, academic and research institutes, and LNP technology developers. It offers an in-depth look into the manufacturing dynamics, partnership networks, market drivers, and regional market shares, laying out a blueprint for strategic decision-making and investment in the burgeoning field of lipid nanoparticles.
As the market for lipid nanoparticle manufacturing continues to evolve rapidly, the granular industry analysis serves as a critical tool for stakeholders to navigate the challenges and harness the opportunities presented by this revolutionary segment of pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 290
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2035
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $0.66 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
| $2.52 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Profiled
2seventy bio ABITEC Acuitas Therapeutics ADM Afrigen Biologics AIM Vaccine Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Aragen Life Sciences Arbor Biotechnologies Arbutus Biopharma Arcturus Therapeutics Ardena Arranta Bio Ascendia Pharmaceuticals Ascension Sciences AskBio Astellas Pharma Athebio Avanti Polar Lipids (Acquired by Croda International) B. Braun Baseimmune BASF Pharma Beam Therapeutics BeiGene Bio-Serv BioNTech Biopharma PEG Scientific BIOVECTRA BOC Sciences BSP Pharmaceuticals CanSino Biologics Carisma Therapeutics Catalent Cayman Chemical CD Bioparticles Celonic Cone Bioproducts ConserV Bioscience CordenPharma Creative Biolabs Creative Biostructure Croda CSL Seqirus CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Curapath CureVac Curia Cytiva Daewoong Pharmaceutical Daiichi Sankyo Dalton Pharma Services Danaher DIANT Pharma Dolomite Microfluidics (Acquired by Unchained Labs) DSM Emergent BioSolutions Empirical Labs Encapsula NanoSciences Endo International Entos Esco Aster eTheRNA EUROAPI Evonik Exelead (Acquired by Merck) ExploRNA Therapeutics ForDoz Pharma FormuMax Scientific Fresenius Kabi Fujifilm Gattefossé GC Biopharma Generation Bio Genevant Sciences Gennova (Subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) Genprex Ghent University GP Pharm GreenLight Biosciences Gritstone bio Harro Höfliger Helix Biotech HTD Biosystems Humboldt University of Berlin IBM IMUNON InnoRNA Integrated Nanotherapeutics Integrity Bio (Acquired by Curia) KD Pharma Kernal Biologics Korro Bio Lead Biotherapeutics leon-nanodrugs LGC Axolabs Lipid Systems Sp. Lipidome Lifesciences Lipoid LIPOSOMA Lonza Ludwig Maximilian University Matinas BioPharma Merck Metagenomi Micro-Sphere Moderna MyBiotech Myeloid Therapeutics Nabros Pharma NanoVation Therapeutics National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) National Resilience NeoVac NextPharma Nippon Fine Chemical NOF Corporation Omega Therapeutics Oncorus Orna Therapeutics OZ Biosciences Pantherna Therapeutics Particle Works (Part of Unchained Labs) PCI Pharma Services PendreaBio (Formerly known as Keystone Nano) Pfizer Phosphorex Piramal Pharma Solutions Polymun Scientific Precigenome Precision NanoSystems ProMab Biotechnologies Providence Therapeutics PROVIREX Genome Editing Therapies Quay Pharma QurCan Therapeutics Recipharm ReCode Therapeutics Replicate Bioscience Research Complex at Harwell Sanofi Sarepta Therapeutics SciTech Development Shochem (Shanghai) ST Pharm STA Pharmaceutical StaniPharm Takeda Pharmaceutical Tergus Pharma TLC Biosciences TTY Biopharm Company Turn Biotechnologies University of Connecticut (UConn) Valimenta Labs VAV Life Sciences Vaxinano Vernal Biosciences Vertex Pharmaceuticals Verve Therapeutics ViiV Healthcare VLP Therapeutics WuXi STA (A subsidiary of WuXi AppTec) ZoneOne Pharma
