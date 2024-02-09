Genome Editing Market Report 2024: CRISPR/Cas9 Are The Most Sought Genome Editing Tools

The global genome editing market size for technologies is estimated to be worth USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2023-2035).

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the genome editing market, during the given forecast period. Further, the genome editing market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the genome editing market analysis are briefly discussed below.

Genome Editing Market: Current Market Landscape

The genome editing market landscape is concentrated with the presence of over 110 genome editing companies (very large, large, mid-sized and small companies). Of these, 57% of the companies were established post-2016, indicating significant start-up activity in the genome editing industry. Examples of companies (established in 2022 and 2023, in alphabetical order) include Akribion Genomics, CorriXR Therapeutics, Couragene, GENETAGUS, GrittGene Therapeutics, Nvelop Therapeutics, Primera Therapeutics and SE Therapeutics.

Moreover, some of the stakeholders engaged in genome editing market also offer gene editing services in order to optimize the use of their resources and augment their revenue generation opportunities. In Europe, Horizon Discovery (also known as Revvity) emerged as the only genetic engineering company whose business model operates via in-house development of gene edited therapies, licensing of its Pin-pointT base editing platform and through genome editing service capabilities.

CRISPR/Cas9 are the Most Sought Genome Editing Tools

Of all the genome editing tools, CRISPR technology, specifically, CRISPR-Cas9 has emerged as the leading genetic engineering technique developed by the stakeholders in the gene editing market. Recently, the domain has witnessed a paradigm shift from conventional CRISPR technology to base editing and prime editing techniques. These novel tools are aimed to improve the long-term safety and efficiency of gene delivery. In this market report, the analyst has captured all the genome editing tools (including CRISPR technology) developed by genome editing companies that are relevant to drug discovery, regenerative medicine and diagnostic applications.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the genome editing companies offering various gene editing technologies. Of these, majority of the technology developers are based in North America. It is worth noting that Intellia Therapeutics, Mammoth Biosciences and Metagenomi (arranged in alphabetical order) are the mid-sized companies based in North America that operate as base editing companies.

Technology Licensing Deals are Driving the Overall Partnership Activity

Several stakeholders have been forging alliances with other industry / non-industry players in the genome editing market for different purposes, including technology licensing, research and development, product licensing and product development. It is worth highlighting that, since 2018, over 250 strategic partnerships have been inked by the technology developers in the genome engineering market. Up lately, the pharmaceutical companies have been engaged in the acquisition of other market players engaged in the genome editing industry in order to expand their capabilities and build a comprehensive pipeline. In March 2023, WuXi AppTec acquired OXGENE and enhanced its capabilities for the development of cell and gene therapies. Earlier, in February 2023, Ensoma acquired Twelve Bio, a gene editing company working in area of the CRISPR medicines. As more drug developers license genome editing technology for evaluation, the market growth is expected to witness favorable market growth during the forecast period.

