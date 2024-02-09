Hydrogen Market Projections 2024-2035: In-Depth Analysis Of Production, Storage, And Utilization Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Market (Production, Storage,Transport and Utilization) 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Demand for hydrogen and its derivatives is increasing, buoyed by sustainability initiatives and government funding. This extensive report examines the emerging global hydrogen market, providing 11-year projections across production, infrastructure, storage, distribution and end-use applications.

It assesses mainstream hydrogen varieties produced from renewable electricity, fossil fuels, and biomass etc. Competitive analysis compares commercial readiness, scalability potential and environmental impact to guide research and adoption roadmaps. Profiles of over 200 companies span electrolyzer manufacturing, hydrogen-based fuel synthesis, CO2 utilization, distribution logistics, dispensing infrastructure, storage vessels and fuel cell development etc.

Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World markets based on national strategies, resource advantages and de-carbonization commitments driving public and private investments. Falling electrolysis costs, increasing scale manufacturing, maturing synthetic fuel pathways and intensifying policy tailwinds provide strong signals for an expanding role of hydrogen supporting decarbonization of industrial sectors and long-haul transport while providing vital grid balancing via energy storage. However, major challenges exist around achieving fossil independence, infrastructure availability, international standards development and coordinated adoption linkages between producing vs demanding sectors.

The report enables navigation of this complex ecosystem for practitioners through detailed assessments spanning science, industry activity and geopolitics needed for hydrogen to deliver on its immense promise supporting urgent real-economy de-carbonization.

Report contents include:



Assessment of hydrogen production methods - electrolysis, natural gas reforming, coal gasification etc.

Analysis of hydrogen varieties - green, blue, pink, turquoise etc.

Profiles of 200 companies across the hydrogen value chain. Companies profiled include Advanced Ionics, Aker Horizons, C-Zero, Constellation, Dynelectro, Ekona Power, Electric Hydrogen, Enapter, EvoIOH, FuelCell Energy, Heliogen, HiiROC, Hycamite, Hystar, HydrogenPro, Innova Hydrogen, Ionomr Innovations, ITM Power, Jolt Electrodes, McPhy Energy SAS, Monolith Materials, NEL Hydrogen, Ohmium, Parallel Carbon, Plug Power, PowerCell Sweden, Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited, Sunfire, Syzgy Plasmonics, Thiozen, Thyssenkrupp Nucera and Verdagy.

Cost evolution analysis, scalability assessments and forecasts

Technology analysis for hydrogen liquefaction, storage and transportation

Applications and adoption roadmaps across transport, chemicals, steelmaking etc.

Hydrogen utilization in fuel cells, internal combustion engines, turbines

Synthetic fuels manufactured using hydrogen as key feedstocks

National hydrogen strategies and policy frameworks globally

Production trends and forecasts across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific

Renewable hydrogen for grid balancing and buffering intermittent supply

Industrial usage for high-grade process heating requirements

Decarbonization enabler for heavy industries like steel, shipping, aviation Market challenges around infrastructure availability, production costs, distribution networks

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Hydrogen classification

2.2 Global energy demand and consumption

2.3 The hydrogen economy and production

2.4 Removing CO? emissions from hydrogen production

2.5 Hydrogen value chain

2.6 National hydrogen initiatives

2.7 Market challenges

3 HYDROGEN MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Industry developments 2020-2024

3.2 Market map

3.3 Global hydrogen production

4 TYPES OF HYDROGEN

4.1 Comparative analysis

4.2 Green hydrogen

4.3 Blue hydrogen (low-carbon hydrogen)

4.3.6 Market players

4.4 Pink hydrogen

4.5 Turquoise hydrogen

5 HYDROGEN STORAGE AND TRANSPORT

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Hydrogen transport methods

5.3 Hydrogen compression, liquefaction, storage

5.4 Market players

6 HYDROGEN UTILIZATION

6.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

6.2 Market overview

6.3 Alternative fuel production

6.4 Hydrogen Vehicles

6.5 Aviation

6.6 Ammonia production

6.7 Steelmaking

6.8 Power & heat generation

6.9 Maritime

6.10 Fuel cell trains

7 COMPANY PROFILES



Advanced Ionics

Aker Horizons

C-Zero

Constellation

Dynelectro

Ekona Power

Electric Hydrogen

Enapter

EvoIOH

FuelCell Energy

Heliogen

HiiROC

Hycamite

Hystar

HydrogenPro

Innova Hydrogen

Ionomr Innovations

ITM Power

Jolt Electrodes

McPhy Energy SAS

Monolith Materials

NEL Hydrogen

Ohmium

Parallel Carbon

Plug Power

PowerCell Sweden

Pure Hydrogen

Sunfire

Syzgy Plasmonics

Thiozen

Thyssenkrupp Nucera Verdagy

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900