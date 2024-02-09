Medical plastics go through a variety of plastic fabrication and screening processes to produce a variety of standard-compliant medical devices and instruments, including sutures, dental instruments (suction tips, dam clamps, cotton roll holders, etc.), infusion bags, disposables (syringes), sterilization trays, and medical implants before being used in the healthcare manufacturing sector.

Increasing surgical, hospital, and outpatient operations, combined with the enforcement and upgrading of various infection prevention standards, are expected to fuel market growth. The price volatility of multiple resins, such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polycarbonate (PC), has been significantly influenced by variations in oil prices. Changes in capacity have also influenced the market's price volatility.

In March 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden suggested allocating $400 billion over eight years to Medicaid to pay for at-home care for the elderly and disabled as well as raise carers' pay. Because home care lowers healthcare expenses and is more practical for patients, the COVID-19 epidemic has made it more desirable than nursing home settings. This is anticipated to raise the demand for home care medical consumables and devices, which can positively impact the market growth in the

Four geographical regions have been identified for the medical plastics market: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). In 2022, the global market for medical plastics was dominated by the North American region. North America holds a 42.3% share of the global medical plastics market. A few of the main factors propelling the North American market are the existence of several domestic and foreign companies, the accessibility of resources, technological advancements, and the spike in demand for medical components.

The report analyses the global medical plastics market based on application and resin type. These segmentations are further analyzed at the global and regional levels.

The base year considered for analysis is 2022, and the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2023 to 2028. The scope for the medical plastics market is segmented into application and resin type.

Based on application, the market is segmented into -

Disposables -



Medical bags.

Syringes.

Tubing.

Surgical textiles.

Utensils.

Face and body protection and medical kit.

Catheters/IV.

Gloves. Others (Trays, etc.).

Non-disposables -



Surgical instruments.

Testing/diagnostic equipment.

Prostheses/implants. Dental/ophthalmic.

Based on resin, the market is segmented into -



Commodity thermoplastics.

Styrenics.

Engineering resins.

Thermosets.

TPEs. Miscellaneous.

