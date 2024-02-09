(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Medical plastics go through a variety of plastic fabrication and screening processes to produce a variety of standard-compliant medical devices and instruments, including sutures, dental instruments (suction tips, dam clamps, cotton roll holders, etc.), infusion bags, disposables (syringes), sterilization trays, and medical implants before being used in the healthcare manufacturing sector.
Increasing surgical, hospital, and outpatient operations, combined with the enforcement and upgrading of various infection prevention standards, are expected to fuel market growth. The price volatility of multiple resins, such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polycarbonate (PC), has been significantly influenced by variations in oil prices. Changes in capacity have also influenced the market's price volatility.
In March 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden suggested allocating $400 billion over eight years to Medicaid to pay for at-home care for the elderly and disabled as well as raise carers' pay. Because home care lowers healthcare expenses and is more practical for patients, the COVID-19 epidemic has made it more desirable than nursing home settings. This is anticipated to raise the demand for home care medical consumables and devices, which can positively impact the market growth in the
Four geographical regions have been identified for the medical plastics market: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). In 2022, the global market for medical plastics was dominated by the North American region. North America holds a 42.3% share of the global medical plastics market. A few of the main factors propelling the North American market are the existence of several domestic and foreign companies, the accessibility of resources, technological advancements, and the spike in demand for medical components.
The report analyses the global medical plastics market based on application and resin type. These segmentations are further analyzed at the global and regional levels.
The base year considered for analysis is 2022, and the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2023 to 2028. The scope for the medical plastics market is segmented into application and resin type.
Based on application, the market is segmented into -
Disposables -
Medical bags. Syringes. Tubing. Surgical textiles. Utensils. Face and body protection and medical kit. Catheters/IV. Gloves. Others (Trays, etc.).
Non-disposables -
Surgical instruments. Testing/diagnostic equipment. Prostheses/implants. Dental/ophthalmic.
Based on resin, the market is segmented into -
Commodity thermoplastics. Styrenics. Engineering resins. Thermosets. TPEs. Miscellaneous.
Report Includes
206 data tables and 65 additional tables An overview and analysis of the global markets for medical plastics Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 Estimates of the current actual market size and future consumption of medical plastics, their revenue forecast, correlated growth rates and market share analysis based on the resin types and sub-segments, applications and regions/countries Information on new products and technologies related to medical plastics, sterilization techniques, medical plastic product lines, environmental and regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic trends and factors shaping the industry. Overview of the market drivers and challenges Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses, taking into account the prevailing micro and macroeconomic factors in the market Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in the market for medical plastics, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG scores, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies Review of the emerging new technologies and patents in the medical plastics industry An overview of the vendor landscape and the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding Profiles of the leading companies, including Avient, Celanese, Eastman, Evonik, Neste Oyj, and Sumitomoto
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 331
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $25.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $41.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Trends in Healthcare Polymers Used in Medical Devices Commodity Thermoplastics Engineering Resins Thermoset Resins Summary of Resin Usage in Medical Devices
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Landscape Importance of Standards in the Medical Industry Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
Technology Trends Bioplastics in Medical Industry New Product and Technology Development
Chapter 6 Processes for Producing Medical Device Plastics
Injection Molding Extrusion Single- and Twin-Screw Extrusion Extrusion and Melt Film Fabrication Blown Films Film Casting Solvent Casting Blow Molding Extrusion Blow Molding Injection Blow Molding Stretch Blow Molding Thermoforming
Chapter 7 Sterilization Techniques
Overview of Methods Ethylene Oxide Gas Sterilization Radiation Sterilization Gamma Radiation E-Beam Radiation Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Dry-Heat Sterilization Gamma Radiation vs. EtO Move to Global Sterilization Standards Polymer Reactions to Sterilization Methods PVC Polypropylene Polyethylene ABS and SAN Polycarbonate Polystyrene Polyesters Radiation Resistance
Chapter 8 Validation Tests for Medical Plastics
Ratings and Tests Selected Sterilization Standards for Medical Devices
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
Non-disposable Medical Devices Surgical Instruments Testing and Diagnostic Equipment Implants and Prosthetic Devices Dental and Ophthalmic Products Non-disposable Medical Devices Market by Region Disposable Medical Devices Medical Disposal Controversy Market Estimates and Forecasts Medical Bags Syringes Labware and Surgical Textile Catheters and IV Units Face and Body Protection and Medical Kit Tubing Gloves Utensils
Chapter 10 Resins Used in Medical Devices
Material Selection Target Areas for Medical Plastics Potential Problems Encountered in Using Specific Polymers for Medical Applications in Hospital Environments Resins Background Commodity Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Polyethylene High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Styrenics Polystyrene High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) Market Players and Industry Leaders Processing Medical Applications of Polystyrene and HIPS Styrene Copolymers Styrene Block Copolymers Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Styrene-Acrylic Copolymers Styrene-Acrylonitrile Copolymers (SAN) Engineering Resins Polycarbonates Nylon Thermoplastic Polyesters Polyacetals Polysulfones Polyimides Polyetherimides (PEI) Polyketones Liquid Crystal Polymers Thermoset Resins Acrylics Silicones Polyurethanes Elastomers Thermoplastic Olefins (TPOs) COPEs (Copolyesters) Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) TPU-Silicone Copolymers Miscellaneous Resins Fluoropolymers Biopolymers and Biodegradable Polymers Polymers for Controlled Delivery PLLA-Based Wound Dressings Polymer Alloys and Blends PPO/HIPS PC/ABS Changing Requirements Property Requirements Failure of Plastic Medical Devices Physical Property Effects on Resin Materials Impact Strength Stress-Strain Behavior Heat Resistance Chemical Resistance Clarity or Transparency Bondability Summary of Physical Property Characteristics of Medical Devices Use of Plastics in Medical Devices Overall Resin Usage
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Sustainability in Medical Plastics Industry: An ESG Perspective
Chapter 13 Patent Review
Chapter 14 Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
Avient Celanese Eastman Chemical Ensinger Evonik Industries Hmc Polymer Neste Sumitomo Chemical Teijin Toray Industries
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Medical Plastics Markets
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107832253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.