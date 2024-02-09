Global Vaccine Technologies Market Insights: New Report Highlights Trends, M&As, And Forecast Through 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Advancements will occur in regard to the development of novel vaccines towards emerging infectious diseases, cancers and allergies. Continuous improvements in vaccine design, delivery technologies and manufacturing will also boost market growth.
The global vaccine technologies market is segmented in this report by technology, disease, age, and region. This report explains critical trends in the vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants.
This report includes only human vaccines; animal vaccines have not been considered in this report. This study looks at research and development (R&D) spending, increasing competition and new technologies, which are giving direction to the market. These advancements, new product launches and changing lifestyles are influencing future market growth.
Company mergers, acquisition strategies and collaborations are also covered in this report. Additionally, this study discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type, considering new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.
The market has been analyzed based on the application of current vaccines. Categories considered in this report include pneumococcal vaccines; diphtheria, tetanus vaccines; HPV vaccines; MMR vaccines; and other vaccines including rotavirus vaccines, influenza vaccines, hepatitis B vaccines, chickenpox vaccines, polio vaccines, BCG, and yellow fever vaccines.
This study details market growth among vaccine manufacturers and end users. Genomic research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories, various hospital settings, and pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies and physicians will find this study to be of interest.
This report provides useful information to all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report covers geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding geographic reach will also find this study useful.
The Report Includes
34 data tables and 63 additional tables An up-to-date overview of the global markets for vaccine technologies Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on technology, disease indication, age group and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, global R&D spending, and the regulatory landscape Assessment of present and future strategies in the innovation-driven vaccine technologies market, and a look at the vaccines for humans and their immunization schedule Discussion of the importance of ESG in the market for vaccine technologies, including consumer attitudes, the impact of ESG factors on company performance, and ESG practices of leading companies Review of patents and patent applications Overview of the major vendors, along with an analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues Profiles of the leading companies
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 213
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $45 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $65.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Immune System and Vaccines Components of the Immune System Cells of the Immune System Immune Response Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) Immunization and Vaccines Disorders of the Immune System Impact of Lifestyle on the Immune System How Vaccines Work Principles of Immunization Types of Immunity Advantages of Vaccination History of Vaccines Vaccines and Immunization, Overview Types of Vaccines Attenuated (Live) Vaccines Inactivated (Killed) Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines Subunit Vaccines Conjugate Vaccines Recombinant Vector Vaccines DNA Vaccines RNA Vaccines Immunization Advantages of Immunization Adjuvants and Excipients Pathogen Components Particulate Adjuvants Infectious Diseases Preventable by Vaccine Human Diseases Viral Diseases Bacterial Diseases Regulatory Aspects World Health Organization (WHO) Prequalified Vaccines New Product Approvals Recalls Significant Regulatory Developments in Vaccines
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Awareness of Immunization Growing Investments and R&D New Vaccines Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Market Restraints
Vaccine Development and Pricing Market Opportunities
Increased Demand from Emerging Markets Therapeutic Vaccines
Chapter 5 Global Market for COVID-19 Vaccines
COVID-19 Vaccine Technologies Advent of mRNA Technology Impact of COVID-19 on Routine Infant Vaccination COVID-19 Disruptions Stagnating Global Coverage Rate Progress and Challenges by Country and Region
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
Subunit, Recombinant, Polysaccharide, and Conjugate Vaccines Live-Attenuated Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines Other/Combination Vaccines
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Disease
Pneumococcal Diphtheria and Tetanus HPV MMR
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Age Group
Pediatrics Adolescents and Adults
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Developments mRNA Vaccines Viral Vector Vaccines Nanoparticle Vaccines DNA Vaccines Virus-Like Particle (VLP) Vaccines Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines Innovative Adjuvants AI and Computational Biology Personalized Vaccines Plant-Based Vaccines
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Abbott Astrazeneca Bavarian Nordic Bharat Biotech International Emergent Biosolutions GSK Johnson & Johnson Services Merck Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. Panacea Biotec Pfizer Inc. Sanofi
