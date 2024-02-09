Digiready Certification Portal For Msmes Unveiled

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 9 (KNN) The Quality Council of India (QCI) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) have collaborated to introduce the DigiReady Certification (DRC) portal.

This initiative aims to assess and certify the digital readiness of MSME entities, empowering them to seamlessly transition into sellers on the ONDC platform.

Through an online self-assessment tool, MSMEs can evaluate their readiness, enhancing their digital capabilities and business potential.

The DRC portal offers a user-friendly interface, guiding MSMEs and small retailers through a streamlined seller journey.

Certification criteria includes documentation for online operations, proficiency in technology usage, integration with digital workflows, and efficient order and catalogue management.

Jaxay Shah, Chairperson of QCI, stated that“DigiReady Certification (DRC) initiative is in line with our Prime Minister's call to sensitise villages and promote digital transactions. It also resonates with the objectives of the recently launched FIRST (Forum for Internet Retailers, Sellers, and Traders).”

T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, remarked,“DRC can be a transformative leap for MSMEs, equipping them with the digital capabilities needed to navigate the evolving ecommerce business landscape. DRC accelerates the integration of MSMEs into the Network while also amplifying their potential to thrive in the digital economy.”

