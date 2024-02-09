Safeguard Domestic Synthetic Knitted Fabrics Manufacturers From Unfair Imports: MP Sanjeev Arora

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 9 (KNN) Highlighting the adverse effects of the unfair dumping practices, MP Sanjeev Arora raised the issue of the influx of synthetic knitted fabrics from China in Rajya Sabha and demanded immediate action to safeguard the domestic textile sector.

In the ongoing budget session of Parliament, Arora has brought to light the pressing concerns of the struggling textile industry.

He specifically addressed the issue of unrestricted dumping of fabric imported from China.

This situation not only jeopardises jobs but also threatens revenue streams and undermines the core production capacity of the industry.

Arora drew attention to the current scenario, stating,“The polyester industry, currently operating at 70 per cent, faces an unprecedented threat due to unfairly priced imports from China for the past year.”

Left unchecked, he added, this threat has the potential to severely cripple the Indian textile industry, reducing its capacity to less than 50 per cent and resulting in widespread job losses and revenue declines.

In light of these challenges, Arora advocated for immediate steps to restrict the import of fabrics from China. He emphasised the critical importance of protecting the vital Indian textile industry from unfair trade practices to ensure its sustainability and growth.

