(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Frost & Sullivan Honors Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Las Vegas Valley Water District with Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards

Community Oriented Programs focused on Adapting and Mitigating to Climate Disruption

SAN ANTONIO, TX. - October 26, 2023 - Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) as recipients of its eighth annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in collaboration with Itron. The awards were presented during Itron Inspire 2023, Itron's premier customer conference.

In recent years, wildfires, flooding, and bad air quality have all worsened in the City of Sacramento because of climate change. The Board of Directors of the city has proclaimed a climate emergency and passed a resolution calling for the city to take significant steps to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. According to the municipality's 2030 Zero Carbon Plan (ZCP), carbon emissions from power production must be eliminated while still providing a trustworthy and reasonable service.

“SMUD's entire IT strategy is focused on helping its region achieve zero carbon emissions. SMUD is currently piloting Itron's next-generation AMI technology, including distributed intelligence, along with reviewing its distribution management system (DMS) and distributed energy resource management system (DERMS),” noted Farah Saeed, Research Director, Energy & Environment Growth Advisory at Frost & Sullivan.“Based on its planned energy mix, the utility is confident it will be able to reduce 90 percent of its carbon emissions, without compromising grid reliability and raising rates. The remaining 10 percent will lean on new technologies and alternative business models.”

Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) is among the growing list of water municipalities that have been impacted by extreme weather conditions. Following several years of drought, Tropical Storm Hillary brought the region to a halt because of structural damages caused by flash flooding and strong winds. Despite this, the region is not immune to the risk of future droughts. The region projects rising summer month temperatures caused by urban heat domes caused by rising population growth.

“AMI is playing an important role in enabling and improving water conservation measures at LVVWD. It is designed to provide detailed information on program effectiveness and uncover new potential programs for customers to adopt such as seasonal compliance rates,” said Saeed.

Since the system went live, LVVWD has noticed significant behavioral changes over the course of just a few weeks of rolling out programs, allowing customers to become more vigilant and mindful in terms of water usage. The municipality projects a 15 percent overall improvement in seasonal compliance rates, which is projected to yield 5.2 billion gallons of water reduction per year, which is equal to the average annual water usage of almost 50,000 households.

As part of the selection process, Frost & Sullivan conducted in-depth research and interviews and evaluated utilities against industry best practices and the decision criteria, including societal impact and business impact for each category. Indicators for societal impact included improving customer awareness and participation, enabling behavioral change to reduce waste through customer engagement and technology-driven programs, and yielding impressive waste reduction results that benefit the overall served community. Indicators for business impact included drafting a clear vision to address excessive waste through technology implementation, achieving operational effectiveness because of a successful strategy for sustainability, and strengthening a utility's brand image as a leader in sustainability.





About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely, and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters, and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas, and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure safety, and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: .





About Excellence in Resourcefulness Itron Inspire

The awards program recognizes utilities and cities that are achieving measurable outcomes in the wise and careful use of energy and water, leveraging advanced technologies or services. A utility and/or city will be recognized for offering innovative products and services to minimize the waste of electricity, gas, and/or water. Learn more:





About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion





Contact:

María Alejandra Briceño

Corporate Communications

E: ...



About Maria Alejandra Briceno

View all posts by Maria Alejandra Briceno