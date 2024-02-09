Water Stock News: Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) PHOENIX - October 31, 2023 (Investorideas Newswire) Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02483 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.29796 per share). The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2023.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually, bringing the total amount water recycled to more than 15.5 billion gallons since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today' for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks' 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit .

