DEF Files Amicus Brief Supporting Crypto Users' Rights

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A crypto advocacy organization, the DeFi Education Fund, has

requested a U.S. court consider the distinct blockchain technology

characteristics when assessing the Fourth Amendment rights of privacy for crypto users. The fund formally

submitted an amicus brief

to the appeals court on Oct. 20, 2023, in favor of James Harper's case against the IRS. The petition is part of a campaign to thwart the government's unfettered access to cryptocurrency platform users' transaction records.

Harper was one of 14,355 Coinbase users whose information was disclosed to the IRS in 2017, leading to...

