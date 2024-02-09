ABB Launches Process Automation Solution For Cold Block Stage Of Beer Production

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

Following the debut of its ABB Ability BeerMaker intelligent process automation control system for the hot block phase, ABB has now introduced a technology solution tailored for the cold block stage of the brewing process, aiming to enhance breweries' operational efficiency and facilitate the adoption of digital solutions.

At the cold block stage of the brewing process – which includes fermentation, maturation, yeast management, filtration, bright beer tank area, cleaning in place, and secondary processes – brewers have the opportunity to manage and introduce variations in recipe and flavour.

ABB uses modular automation, digital capabilities, simulation technology and advanced process control (APC) to ensure that the new solution effectively addresses customers' current challenges and future developments.

According to the company, the technology“will benefit customers who require a solution to improve and optimise their processes, reduce their energy and water consumption and increase productivity”. The solution is based on the ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS).

With its primary focus on breweries, ABB Ability BeerMaker provides users with a technological package comprising of ready-made and tested master recipes, processes, templates and objects. Users can easily tailor these to their requirements through various configuration/recipe parameters and control schemes. Brewmasters will gain a versatile production tool enabling unrestricted production schedules and creativity.

Gernut van Laak, global food and beverage solution manager at ABB, said:“We know that quality and consistency are among the most important factors for brewmasters. Given the growing scale of the beer industry in Europe and worldwide, driving efficiencies across the beermaking operation is a greater priority than ever. Therefore, finding innovative ways to do this while also operating more sustainably and reducing downtime is vital.

“Breweries will continue to require the support of technologists to improve their processes. We're pleased that our automated solution with digital capabilities built-in for both digital twin (testing of recipes) and advanced process control (APC) will enable better beer production.”