The Game“Universe Millionaire” Is Officially Launched

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Explore the wonderful unknown and embark on an interstellar adventure journey

On February 10, 2024, Beijing time, the new interstellar strategy game“Universe Millionaire” officially landed on the Steam platform, bringing unprecedented space exploration experience to game enthusiasts!







Conquer the vast interstellar space and battle on the summit.

In the future, people's gaze will no longer be limited to Earth, but will turn to the even more distant and vast interstellar space. The emergence of a new type of energy material has disrupted the balance that has been maintained for hundreds of years and has also stirred up various forces in the interstellar space. Justice, evil, plunder, wisdom, healing... interstellar characters representing different factions have joined this battle, and whoever will obtain new energy materials will become the true rulers in the interstellar realm.

The game“Universe Millionaire” is created by X2MT Entertainment Interactive Ltd.(HK), with a background in the future interstellar era. It combines multiple elements such as personal growth, strategic management, and collaborative exploration, allowing players to experience the infinite possibilities of interstellar civilization.







Combine multiple gameplay modes to experience endless fun.

In Universe Millionaire, players will explore the vast universe in a relaxed and joyful state. Through gaming, players can not only experience the wonderful world of interstellar civilization, but also inspire the courage to explore the unknown in real life and the enthusiasm for technological progress.

Unlocking hidden levels: The game incorporates elements such as planet exploration, base construction, and resource management. The addition of hidden levels fills every step with surprises and challenges.

All series of heroes online: In the game, different heroes have different abilities and shoulder their respective missions. Players can fully utilize their hero characteristics and pursue the desired outcome.

Open endings: Open endings make the game more unrestricted, allowing players to unleash their strengths, form alliances with players, or engage in battles with enemies. The wonderful and endless gameplay allows players to fully experience the fun of the game.







Light social experience: This is a relaxed and casual game, and an interactive square for making new friends. Relax yourself in the game and find the meaning of bravely moving forward in life.

Both single player game & online game: In the game, you can not only engage in battles with players, but also immerse yourself in the rich storyline of single player mode, experiencing the growth story lines of different heroes.

Universe Millionaire is not just a game, it is a new adventure experience and a stage for every player to realize their interstellar dreams.

Are you ready? Let's embark on this extraordinary journey of the universe together, explore the unknown interstellar world, and write our own interstellar legend!







[Game Information]

Game Name: Universe Millionaire

Game type: Interstellar Strategy Game

Game platform: Steam

game link: []

#Universe Millionaire # Interstellar Adventure # Strategy Game # Space Exploration # Game Release