UPCX Community Rewards Successful Predictions At World Aquatics Championship 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





In its role as the official blockchain payment sponsor of the World Aquatics Championship 2024, UPCX is enhancing the event's excitement by inviting its community to partake in an exclusive prediction competition. This initiative is a testament to UPCX's integration within the world of competitive sports and its dedication to offering value and engagement to its users. Through this partnership, UPCX not only champions the spirit of aquatic sports but also brings the potential for substantial digital currency gains to its community.







Engage and Earn with UPCX

Members of the UPCX community are invited to participate in a series of prediction games centered around various aquatic competitions. These competitions include:

– Diving – Men 10M Synchronised Finals

– Water Polo – Men

– 400M Freestyle – Women

– 200M Freestyle – Men

– Women – 4x200M Freestyle Relay

– Water Polo – Men Finals

Participants are tasked with predicting the winners of these events. Successful predictions will result in the award of $UPC tokens, the platform's native digital currency.

Winning Mechanism Simplified

For each correct prediction in the UPCX event, you'll receive 2 $UPC tokens. If you keep guessing correctly, the rewards increase with each win-2 $UPC for the first, 4 $UPC for the second, and 6 $UPC for the third.

In simple terms, if you get three predictions right, you don't just get the individual rewards added up (which would be 12 $UPC). Instead, you multiply those 12 $UPC by 3 because you made three correct predictions. That means your total reward would be 36 $UPC.

The more you guess right, the more you multiply your gains.







Potential for High Rewards

The potential highest earnings can reach up to 252 $UPC tokens, providing a lucrative opportunity for engaged members. This maximum reward is achievable by accurately predicting all six events, a challenging yet exciting prospect for the community.

How to Participate

To join the event, members must submit their predictions in the designated global chat with relevant hashtags, such as #Diving10M for the Men's 10M Synchronised Diving Finals, or #WaterPoloGroupD for the Water Polo – Men Finals. The submission periods are closely aligned with the event dates, encouraging timely and active participation.

Expectations and Closing

The UPCX community event promises to add an extra layer of excitement to the World Aquatics Championship 2024. It encourages sports fans to engage with the championship while offering the added thrill of earning digital rewards. The winners will be announced shortly after the events conclude, with UPCX expressing enthusiasm for future community events slated for later in the year.

Participants and spectators alike are urged to stay tuned for the announcement of the winners and to gear up for continued engagement in the upcoming events in October and November. UPCX extends its gratitude to all participants and looks forward to the continued growth of its community through these interactive and rewarding initiatives.

About UPCX

UPCX is an innovative open-source payment platform founded on blockchain technology with a mission to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to users worldwide. It supports instantaneous payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, user issuance assets (UIA), non-fungible assets (NFA), and stablecoins. In addition, UPCX offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), application programming interfaces (APIs), and software development kits (SDKs), enabling the creation of bespoke payment solutions. The platform also integrates proof-of-stakes (POS) applications and security-enhanced hardware wallets, culminating in a holistic financial ecosystem.

Official website:

X:

X(upcxcmo):

Telegram:

Discord: