QNL Hosts Mommy To Be Festival

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Reads, an initiative under Qatar National Library, announced that the eagerly awaited Mommy to Be Festival has started and is set to run until tomorrow Saturday, 10 February, at the Ceremonial Court in Education City.

The family-friendly event promises an enriching experience for expectant parents, offering an array of activities aimed at fostering connections, learning, and networking.

The Mommy to Be Festival is designed to provide parents with the opportunity to explore new books and products, engage with experts from various fields, and connect with fellow parents in a welcoming environment. With a diverse range of activities planned, attendees can look forward to a family market featuring 18 vendors and offering a curated selection of products and books catering to expectant parents and families.

Special guest speakers will deliver talks about parenthood, covering topics from pregnancy care to early childhood development. The role of Qatari fathers as role models will also be a prominent topic for discourse at the festival.